Recent hateful targeting of journalists – predominantly women of colour – has sparked condemnation by community and political leaders.

But for columnists, who share their opinions for a living, this isn’t a new issue.

While the digital age has brought unprecedented access to information, our society has also seen a proliferation of online harassment, especially for those in the public domain.

Our guests will share their experiences and discuss approaches to help end online hate, threats and harassment directed at journalists.

At the next Canadian Journalism Foundation’s (CJF) J-Talks Live free webcast on Thursday, October 28 at 1 p.m. ET, newspaper columnists Daphne Bramham, Vancouver Sun, Shree Paradkar, Toronto Star and Elizabeth Renzetti, The Globe and Mail, will explore the contemporary challenges faced by columnists.