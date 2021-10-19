KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 188 calls over the weekend between Friday October 15, 2021 and Monday October 18, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 27 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

4 Animal Complaints

3 Bail Violations

3 Family Dispute

2 Attempt/Threat of Suicide

18 Liquor Licence Act

6 Motor Vehicle Collisions

12 Mental Health Act

6 Police Assistance

3 Police Information

4 Suspicious Person

3 Missing Person

6 Theft

6 R.I.D.E. Checks

5 Traffic Enforcement

3 Trespass to Property Act

6 Traffic Complaints

13 Unwanted Person

1 Weapons

Kenora OPP have attended 435 calls for service since October 11, 2021.