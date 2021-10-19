Kenora OPP Respond to 188 Calls for Service over Weekend

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 188 calls over the weekend between Friday October 15, 2021 and Monday October 18, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 27 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 4 Animal Complaints
  • 3 Bail Violations
  • 3 Family Dispute
  • 2 Attempt/Threat of Suicide
  • 18 Liquor Licence Act
  • 6 Motor Vehicle Collisions
  • 12 Mental Health Act
  • 6 Police Assistance
  • 3 Police Information
  • 4 Suspicious Person
  • 3 Missing Person
  • 6 Theft
  • 6 R.I.D.E. Checks
  • 5 Traffic Enforcement
  • 3 Trespass to Property Act
  • 6 Traffic Complaints
  • 13 Unwanted Person
  • 1 Weapons

Kenora OPP have attended 435 calls for service since October 11, 2021.

