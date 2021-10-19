KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 188 calls over the weekend between Friday October 15, 2021 and Monday October 18, 2021.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 27 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 4 Animal Complaints
- 3 Bail Violations
- 3 Family Dispute
- 2 Attempt/Threat of Suicide
- 18 Liquor Licence Act
- 6 Motor Vehicle Collisions
- 12 Mental Health Act
- 6 Police Assistance
- 3 Police Information
- 4 Suspicious Person
- 3 Missing Person
- 6 Theft
- 6 R.I.D.E. Checks
- 5 Traffic Enforcement
- 3 Trespass to Property Act
- 6 Traffic Complaints
- 13 Unwanted Person
- 1 Weapons
Kenora OPP have attended 435 calls for service since October 11, 2021.