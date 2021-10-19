Two Bit Bucking Bulls to be represented by Catch My Drift and Happy Camper, while the Vold Rodeo contingent will include Hard Not To Get and Unkle Kranky

By Kacie Albert

SASKATOON, Sask. – Ahead of the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 3-7, four Canadian bovine athletes have been selected to buck at the sport’s most prestigious event inside T-Mobile Arena.

Hailing from Magrath, Alberta’s Two Bit Bucking Bulls, 2018 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Happy Camper (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) will make his fourth appearance at the PBR World Finals, while pen mate and 2020 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Catch My Drift (Two Bit Bucking Bulls/K Rose Ranch) is readying to buck atop the iconic glittering dirt inside T-Mobile Arena for the second time in his career.

The remaining two Canadian bovine athletes selected to buck at the 2021 PBR World Finals come from Ponoka, Alberta, outfit Vold Rodeo. BothUnkle Kranky (Vold Rodeo) and Hart Not To Get (Vold/Hart Cattle Co.) will be making their World Finals debut.

While they may now buck for United States-based outfits, three additional bulls with ties to Canada will also compete at the 2021 PBR World Finals. All initially from Vold Rodeo, Oz (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.), CopperPoint Swagger (Hart Cattle Co./Hale) and Wicked Dreams (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) have all been selected to compete.

Happy Camper made his World Finals debut in 2017. Drawn by Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil), the world’s current No. 5-ranked rider became the first to cover Happy Camper, reaching the requisite 8 for an 87-point score in Round 3.

The “Bucking Sensation from the Two Bit Nation,” returned to the PBR World Finals in 2018, reigniting his rivalry with Dener Barbosa. With the two formidable athletes once again going head-to-head in Round 3, Barbosa again went the distance atop Happy Camper, this time for an 84.75-point score.

Happy Camper last bucked at the World Finals in 2019, covered by Luciano de Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil) for 88 points.

Thus far in 2021, Happy Camper, who has bucked exclusively on Canadian soil, has chartered a course that could potentially make him the first two-time PBR Canada Bull of the Year in league history.

Bucking nine times, Happy Camper has earned a league-leading five Bull of the Event honors, with three of those trips yielding scores of 45 points or more.

Catch My Drift made his PBR World Finals debut in 2019. He was ridden by Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) for 88 points in Round 3.

Much like Happy Camper, Catch My Drift is also attempting to become the first two-time PBR Canada Bull of the Year, but is attempting to etch his name in the records books by doing it in consecutive years.

The black bovine athlete has made nine trips on home soil in 2021, with three of those trips ending in 90-point scores.

On the Touring Pro Division, Catch My Drift has notched one Bull of the Event honor, leading the field in Ponoka when he earned a 44.5-point score for his 6.06-second buckoff of two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert (Ponoka, Alberta).

While unridden Vold Rodeo standout Hard Not To Get is readying for his World Finals debut, the bull is no stranger to bucking stateside on the elite Unleash The Beast. Having appeared at five premier series events, Hard Not To Get was marked a career-best 44.25 points when he bestedBrennon Eldred (Sulphur, Oklahoma) in 4.57 seconds this June in Las Vegas.

The 2021 PBR World Finals will mark Unkle Kranky’s first out on American soil.

On Canadian soil, the animal athlete has been ridden just once in seven outs on record, covered by Australian sensation Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia) for 89 points at the season-launch Cup Series event in Lethbridge, Alberta in August.

Unkle Kranky has also twice been marked in excess of 45 points. Bucking at the renowned Glen Keeley Memorial PBR this August in Stavely, the bull earned a 45-point score for his 7.53-second buckoff of Griffin Smeltzer (Claresholm, Alberta), while in September, Unkle Kranky posted a career-best 45.5-point score for his 3.87 seconds of work with Smeltzer.

Tickets are still available for the 2021 PBR World Finals.

Marking the year-end event’s final time in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, tickets for the five-day event range in price from $27 to $351. Fans can purchase tickets at the T-Mobile Arena Box Office, pbr.com, at AXS.com, or by phone through the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727.