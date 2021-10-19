Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 17 on the city’s north side.

Officers with the TBPS’s Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a reported stabbing incident in the 200 block of Park Avenue just after 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man was located with serious injuries. Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The male was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim has been identified as Steven Perry BURNS, 36, of Thunder Bay.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

As a result of their continued investigation, police officers identified a suspect shortly after arriving on scene. The suspect was later located and arrested on Cumberland Street Sunday evening.

At the time of the arrest, the accused attempted to provide officers with a false identity.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation.

A large scene was held by police in the Park Avenue and Cumberland Street area following the incident. The public portion of this scene has been released.

Khalid Ali MOHAMED, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

• First-Degree Murder

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

He appeared in bail court on Monday, Oct. 18 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Nov. 8, 2021.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.