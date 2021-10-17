SILVER ISLET – TOURISM – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay are pleased to provide the Silver Islet General Store with $48,000 in funding support. This funding will assist with the ongoing and continued revitalization of the former mining provision store located at the foot of the Sleeping Giant.

With the Sleeping Giant Provincial Park seeing approximately 75,000 visitations per year, the store is very quickly becoming a popular destination for domestic, US, and International travellers alike. This increasing visitor interest has been further crystalized by the Federal Government’s recent investments into the harbour and marina infrastructure that the store is nestled within.

The store is now a tourism touch point for Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Archie’s Fishing Charters and Lighthouse Tours, Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior, and Sail Superior guests. These revitalization efforts are an excellent example of how Thunder Bay’s economy continues to diversify into new and expanding tourism markets.

Jeff and Sandy Korkola are owner/operators of the Silver Islet General Store. “The Silver Islet General Store is a one of a kind attraction providing guests with an authentic historic and cultural visitor experience — a wonderful example of Canadiana in a spectacular natural setting” Says Jeff. “The General Store features local products and supports and collaborates with other signature tourism operators within the City of Thunder Bay and the region.”

Sandy adds, “The support of the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Thunder Bay Tourism is greatly appreciated and has been of significant assistance in our efforts to revitalize this iconic landmark. In particular, we have been able to install solar power, which helps keep this beautiful area green, and allows us to continue our work in contributing to the vibrant and growing tourism sector in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.”

The CEDC MAT Fund provides financial support to projects with the capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay, increase visitor spending, and generate room nights at local accommodations. The CEDC and Tourism Thunder Bay collectively administer the program in support of the continued growth of tourism.

“The re opening of the Silver Islet General Store represents another positive development in the growth of our diverse visitor experiences” said Paul Pepe, Manager of Tourism Thunder Bay. “The store combines cultural, culinary and environmental sustainability elements and is a base to support other tourism partners. This attracts new visitors and extend the length of stay for visitors to Thunder Bay that generates greater economic impacts for our tourism sector.”

