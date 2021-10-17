Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There will be a couple of unusual sights in the next few days, that glowing ball of warmth in the sky is the sun, she has been missing for a while. The other is as you are outside that is your shadow.

Thunder Bay Weather

Skies will be clearing in the morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High for Sunday of 16. UV index 2 or low.

Clear skies on Sunday night with a low of plus 2.

Fort Frances Weather

A mix of sun and cloud in the early morning hours for Fort Frances. Skies will be clearing late in the morning. Fog patches will also be dissipating in the morning. High for Sunday of 16. The UV index 3 or moderate.

There will be clear skies in the evening with a low overnight of plus 4.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Mainly cloudy skies to start Sunday in Sachigo. Skies however will be clearing early in the afternoon. High for the day of 9. UV index 1 or low.

With the clear skies into the evening and overnight the low will be plus 2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is going to be cloudy to start your Sunday in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Clearing skies will start near noon. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High for the day of 13. UV index 2 or low.

Sunday night will see clear skies with an overnight low of plus 3.