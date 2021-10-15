CALGARY – NATIONAL NEWS – Calgary Police continue to investigate a series of random attacks that occurred in the downtown area in the early morning hours today, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Police report that shortly after 3:15 am MDT, a man called for help from the 4 Street CTrain Station, stating that he had been slashed by a machete. About half an hour later, a male victim was found unconscious in a bus shelter on 6 Avenue and 1 Street S.W in the downtown.

Both these victims were taken to hospital. The first in serious condition, and second in life-threatening condition.

Close to 4 am MDT, Calgary Police say that another male victim was found in the 1000 block of 6 Avenue S.W., stating he was knocked unconscious and woke up a short time later. This victim had minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital.

“We are extremely concerned and have officers from across the city working to locate the suspect and collect valuable evidence” says District 1 Staff Sergeant, Kurt Jacobs. “At this time, we are determining whether there are any other victims. We ask for cooperation from the public in the downtown core as we deal with a large police scene.”

Transit closures as well as road closures remain in place. A five block radius at 4 Street to east of 1 Street S.W. remains an active police scene.

Police report that they “have not received any additional reports of violence indicating that the suspect is still actively attacking others at this time. This is a complex investigation taking place over a large area of the city and we will share additional information as soon as possible”.

Calgary Transit says, “There is no CTrain service between Tuscany & City hall and between 69 St & City hall due to an earlier CPS matter. Shuttle buses are in place connecting you between all the closed stations.”

Anyone with information about these attacks is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

CASE # 21407739/21408101/21408105