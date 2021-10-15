Thunder Bay – LIVING – As we head to the first snowfall, and to a return of winter driving conditions – remember in 2019 we had already had our first snowfall in Thunder Bay and region – now is the time to make sure YOU and your vehicle is ready.

As the weather gets colder, windshields are going to be frosty in the morning. Leaving yourself enough time to clear them means you can see the cars, trucks and pedestrians around you. A few minutes of scraping will save potentially a life-time of grief if you were to have an accident or hit and injure a pedestrian.

Things to consider when driving in the fall and winter:

Avoid Sun Glare

Clean the inside of your windshield at least once a month. Many drivers clean the outside windshield on a regular basis but tend to neglect the inside

Check your windshield for pitting and cracks

To help others see you, drive with your headlights on, signal all your intentions, and make sure all lights are clean and visible

Increase your following distance to at least 4 or 5 seconds

Wear good quality sunglasses

If the glare is really bad (which can be the case at sunrise or sunset) pull over someplace safe, and wait a couple of minutes for the sun to move

Use your sun visor—it can help to block out the sun

Make Eye Contact with Pedestrians and/or Cyclists

This applies for drivers but for pedestrians and cyclists as well.

Pedestrians should refer to “Point, Pause Proceed” when crossing roadways.

Drive to Conditions – Remember the maximum posted speed is under ideal conditions

Weather and temperatures are very unpredictable at this time of year

Roads may appear dry/clear, but frost or ice may be present

Do Not Wait For The First Snow Fall