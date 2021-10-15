Thunder Bay NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crimes Unit has made an arrest in connection with a serious assault which took place on Thursday September 30, 2021 on the city’s north-side.

Officers responded to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman Streets in the early hours of September 30, 2021, regarding an injured male. The 20-year-old victim was transported by Superior North EMS to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries.

An extensive investigation by the Major Crimes Unit resulted in the identification of a suspect. The accused surrendered himself to investigators this morning at the TBPS Headquarters on Balmoral.

22-year-old Travis Gregory Gordon PIKE of Hurkett, Ontario, has been charged with Aggravated Assault. He has been remanded into custody with a future court date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.