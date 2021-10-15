DRYDEN – NEWS – On Wednesday October 13, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the City of Dryden. The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested on the strength of a bench warrant.

Further investigation, led officers to locating a quantity of methamphetamine and methylenedioxyamphetamine inside the motor vehicle.

As a result, Kris PLOMP, 46 years of age from Dryden, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – methylenedioxyamphetamine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 4(1)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- methamphetamine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 4(1)

PLOMP was held in custody.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.