Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that “There has been an increase in overdoses over the last 24- hours reported by emergency services. We do not know the cause of these overdoses.”

The health unit is not releasing the number of overdoses.

TBDHU says, “Ensure you take precautions to reduce your risk of overdose.

Signs of overdose

Impaired breathing

loss of consciousness

inability to talk

blue fingernails or lips or

loud snoring or gurgling

“Have you had an unexpected bad reaction to a street drug? Report bad drugs at www.tbdhu.com/baddrugs. Your report will be anonymous.”

“Don’t use drugs alone; use with someone you trust, visit Path 525 @ NorWest CHC or download the Lifeguard Digital Health App.”