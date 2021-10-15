Thunder Bay – HEALTH – Officials at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Pioneer Ridge, located at 750 Tungsten Street, have declared an outbreak of a respiratory illness (Rhinovirus) on Plaza One only.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled on Plaza One until further notice. Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only, so please call the facility for more information.

The Health Unit is urging people to refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public that they can prevent getting and spreading infections by: