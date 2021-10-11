Thunder Bay – Weather – After a pretty wild Sunday that included tornado alerts, thunderstorm alerts and rainfall warnings along with power outages and localized flooding, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

This morning, Wawa at 20.3 is Canada’s hotspot.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning are in the forecast for Thunder Bay. Skies will be clearing in the afternoon. Make sure to get out and enjoy that because looking at the forecast for the week, there will be lots of rain for the next three days. High for Sunday will be 21.

For Thanksgiving evening it will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 10.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

Mainly cloudy skies for Fort Frances with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers near noon. High 18.

Partly cloudy skies for the evening with an overnight low of 9.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

At 8 Washaho is the cold spot in Ontario this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecast for Sunday. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h becoming light near noon. High of 15. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecast for the evening and after midnight. Wind will becoming west 30 km/h after midnight. Low 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 14 in Dryden. A few showers will be ending near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 18.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Low 10.