October 11, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Update

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police were on hand for calls for traffic issues with the localized flooding in the Intercity area on Sunday.

Here is the daily statistics from the Thunder Bay Police Service

Daily update from 10/10/2021 to 10/11/2021

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

