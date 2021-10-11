Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police were on hand for calls for traffic issues with the localized flooding in the Intercity area on Sunday.
Here is the daily statistics from the Thunder Bay Police Service
Daily update from 10/10/2021 to 10/11/2021
|Recent incidents
|9
|
|1 from yesterday
|Violent
|4
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|4
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|2
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life