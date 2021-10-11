OPP Investigating Incident

BILLINGS TOWNSHIP – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating an occurrence on Main Street, Billings Township.

The OPP is requesting that members of the general public stay away from the area. If you are already in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice.

“There is a detour available to the public in order to avoid Main Street through Rainbow Heights Road and Beach Street,” stated OPP Constable Tessa Kasch.

Developing…