Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Alert has ended

Earlier:

There is a fog advisory in effect for Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Rossport and both Superior East and Superior West.

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Areas of dense fog with near zero visibility are expected tonight.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.