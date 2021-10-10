Innisfail RCMP General Investigation Section have wrapped up a month long drug trafficking investigation with the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of a 39-Year-Old man.

RCMP report that on October 8, 2021 a residence on 50A Avenue Crescent in Innisfail, Alberta was searched by police with a warrant.

Multiple ounces of methamphetamine, a large quantity of fentanyl and quantities of GHB, MDMA, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and diverted prescription drugs were seized by police along with a prohibited weapon notably a switchblade knife, and stolen property.

Matthew Gordon Nation, a 39-year-old Innisfail man is charge with numerous offences including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Nation has been remanded in custody until October 18, 2021 for a Red Deer court appearance.

This investigation was conducted by the Innisfail RCMP General Investigation Section in partnership with the RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team and the Alberta Sheriffs Safe Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) team with assistance from Innisfail RCMP and Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit.