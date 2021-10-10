Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Fog and rain and a typical fall day for Sunday is in store across the region.

Thunder Bay Weather

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Showers will be starting in the morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches will be3 dissipating in the morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Sunday will be 17. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday night will see showers ending overnight then cloudy skies with 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. Winds will be from the southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances Weather

Grab that raincoat. Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm are in store for Fort Frances. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early in the afternoon. High of 18 with the UV index 1 or low.

For Sunday night, showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Marten Falls Weather

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning is forecast for Martin Falls. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High of 21 with the Humidex at 25. UV index 1 or low.

Skies will be cloudy Sunday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Showers will be beginning in the evening. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. Wind will becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A wet Sunday is forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon are in the outlook. Fog patches should be dissipating in the morning. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. Wind will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High for Sunday of 17. The UV index 1 or low.

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm will continue for Sunday night. Local rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected with a low overnight of 12.