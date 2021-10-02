Duluth – NEWS – Duluth Police were engaged in a six hour long standoff with a suspect who was shooting guns at them. At the end, about 8:30 pm 30-year-old Cody Lee Walker was taken into custody by police.

Police through Friday afternoon were warning people about the incident.

Here is what happened, at around 12:30 pm on Friday, October 1, Duluth Police Officers responded to a 30-year-old male who was involved in an Attempted Armed Bank Robbery, Car Theft, and Vehicle Pursuit throughout the City of Duluth and surrounding cities.

At around 1:30 pm, Duluth Police Officers responded to that same individual who was armed and dangerous that barricaded himself in an apartment building on Central Avenue.

While inside his apartment, the male fired multiple shots at police.

Officers did not return fire.

The Duluth Police Department negotiated with the male and after multiple attempts to have him surrender peacefully they eventually used non-lethal tactics to gain compliance.

At around 8:30 pm, the male eventually surrendered and was apprehended. He was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and then the St. Louis County Jail for pending charges.

There were no injuries involved in this incident.

Duluth Police want to thank the Hermantown Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Superior Police Department, and our officers for the hard work and dedication to peacefully end this standoff.

Police state that this is still an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be provided.