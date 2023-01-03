Duluth – Weather – The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning.

Winter Storm Norman is making its impact felt in South Dakota and Minnesota.

Crow Wing, South Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake area and the Fond du Lac Band

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY… WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…Crow Wing, South Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake area and the Fond du Lac Band. WHEN…Until noon CST Wednesday. IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the commute this evening and again Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.