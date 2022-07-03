DULUTH – NEWS – Duluth saw a teenager lose his life to gun violence last night.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken in a statement says:

“Last night, gunfire took the life of a teenager who was less than 3 months from their 18th birthday and another teenager, less than 5 months from their 18th birthday is being held in custody.

“Tragically, the course of these teens lives are irreparably impacted in a moment.

“Our hearts ache and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends who must bear the burden of having loved and lost a teenager.

“As we gather facts and grapple with trying to make sense of the senseless, questions come to mind, questions we need to consider and answer.

“Why do our teenagers have guns and why are they being used to resolve conflict? What conversations are we having with our teenagers about guns? Do our teenagers know that they can come to us to share information if they have guns or know others who have guns and shouldn’t?

Do parents know they can provide information to law enforcement anonymously? What more do we as a community need to be doing to prevent the next tragedy?

“In the past month, teenagers have been involved three separate incidents where guns were used in violence. That’s three too many and we don’t want another.

“In Minnesota, a minor under age 18 generally may not possess a pistol or assault weapon, except under the supervision of a parent or guardian. Other exceptions include: while engaged in an official military drill; during supervised practice at an approved shooting range; and while participating in a state-approved marksmanship or safety program.

“Talk to your teens, our teens, about guns and about safety. Make sure teens know our expectations that if another teen is carrying or possessing guns illegally to stay clear and report it. Say something for safety, say something to save a life.”