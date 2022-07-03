THUNDER BAY – NEWS – TBFR crews responded at approximately 1:30pm today to an alarm for a report of a “possible” structure fire in the 1200 block of Donald St. E. Upon arrival on scene it was determined that there was a “contents fire” with heavy smoke developing in an apartment unit located on the second floor of the structure.

TBFR crews donned self-contained breathing apparatus and immediately advanced an attack line to the second floor unit to conduct quick extinguishment of the fire that was in its early stages and had not yet impacted the overall structural integrity of the building. While fire fighters worked to extinguish the fire, additional TBFR personnel were assigned to ventilate and complete a thorough search of the entire building to make sure all occupants had been accounted for and that there were no injuries to tenants of the structure.

Due to the quick response by the crew of Fire Station 1, this fire was brought under control within a short time after their arrival on scene.

There were no injuries to occupants or fire fighters at the scene. An on scene investigation of the cause of the fire was completed by the TBFR Officer in Command of the incident. His investigation determined the cause of the fire to be improperly discarded smoking materials.

Damage was limited to the apartment of the fire’s origin where renovations were taking place at the time of the fire. No other tenants of the building were displaced as a result of the fire.

TBFR responded to this incident with 6 pumpers, 1 aerial ladder truck and a Command unit. Landowners and tenants are reminded to make sure they have working smoke detectors on all levels of an occupied residence and to make sure smoking materials are properly discarded to prevent fires.