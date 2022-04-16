DULUTH – WEATHER – The NOAA out of Duluth report, “Chances of accumulating snow will increase late Sunday as a clipper system moves into the Northland. This snow should last through Monday morning, leading to some slick conditions for the Monday morning commute”.

“Expect the heaviest accumulations to be over the higher elevations of the North Shore, where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued! Snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times late Sunday evening into early Monday morning, leading to reduced visibility and roads quickly becoming snow covered.”