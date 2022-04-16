Hydro One crews have restored power to more than 188,000 customers affected by back-to-back storms that brought heavy snow to northern Ontario and high winds to other regions of the province this week. The storms caused significant damage, including downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees on lines.

“Our highly-skilled crews have made steady progress restoring power as back-to-back storms caused significant damage to local infrastructure across Ontario,” said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. “We thank our customers for their patience during this long weekend as crews continue to work tirelessly alongside our partners to restore power.”

Hydro One is reporting approximately 598 active outages as crews continue to come across extensive damage following yesterday’s windstorm. Crews are using helicopters, bucket trucks and off-road equipment to assess damage, restring power lines, replace poles and repair other equipment.

Crews continue efforts to restore power to 30,000 customers in the hardest hit areas, including Bancroft, Fenelon Falls, Perth and Norfolk, with assistance from neighbouring utilities and contractors.

If power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking and reporting power outages

For outage information and updates, visit Hydro One’s outage map or app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One’s service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up at hydroone.com/outages.

Customers can also report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.