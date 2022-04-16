Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – April 16, 2022 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports two COVID-19 outbreaks today.

First the TBDHU and the St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Iris resident home area, in Thunder Bay. TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation.

Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation. Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.

Second, the TBDHU and St. Joseph’s Care Group are confirming that the COVID-19 Outbreak declared on April 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Medically Complex Services, 2 North, in Thunder Bay has been expanded to include 2 South.

TBDHU continues to work with St. Joseph’s Care Group to manage these two outbreaks.

The Health Unit also report that the outbreak at Chartwell Thunder Bay Retirement Residence (Arundel Street) in Thunder Bay is now over.