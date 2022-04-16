THUNDER BAY – On April 16, 2022 just after 12:00 am EST, an officer from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling Highway 11/17 between Oliver and John Street and observed a vehicle speeding at 170 km/hr.

A 35-year-old male driver with 2 other passengers were stopped. Police determined the driver had been drinking and a roadside test to check the driver’s sobriety resulted in fail.

The driver was taken into custody and following a police investigation, the driver was charged with Operation While Impaired over 80 contrary to section 320.14(1) (b) of the Criminal Code, Stunt Driving contrary to section 172 (1) of the Highway Traffic Act and Novice Driver – BAC above zero contrary to section 44.1(3) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 day as a result of the Stunt Driving charge. The driver is scheduled to appear in court on June 10, 2022.

Police would like to remind the public when consuming alcohol, be responsible and arrange a ride with a sober driver and refrain from drinking and driving.