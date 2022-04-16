Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Saturday, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -6 this morning. A few snow flurries should be ending this afternoon then cloudy. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of zero with the wind chill at -13 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -11. The wind chill will be -6 this evening and -13 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -9 in Fort Frances this morning headed to a high for the day of +1. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing skies this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The wind chill is at -15 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear with winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight an unseasonable -16. Wind chill -20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -10 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of -1. A few flurries this morning should be ending near noon then clearing skies are forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The wind chill is a brisk -17 this morning and will be -5 this afternoon.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of -15. The windchill will be -3 early this evening and then -20 overnight. The winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h.

Marten Falls

It is -9 in Marten Falls headed to a high of -3. A few snow flurries should be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries for the rest of the day. Local blowing snow could impact visibility. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill -21 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h before becoming light before morning. Low overnight an unseasonably chilly -16. Wind chill -12 this evening and -24 overnight.