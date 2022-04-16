April 16, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – News – A fairly hectic twenty-four hours for TBPS.

The majority of recorded incidents involved social disturbance calls, or quality of life calls.

Daily update from 04/15/2022 to 04/16/2022

Recent incidents
15 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
9 arrow_up 7 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
9 Quality of Life

