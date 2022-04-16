Thunder Bay – News – A fairly hectic twenty-four hours for TBPS.
The majority of recorded incidents involved social disturbance calls, or quality of life calls.
Daily update from 04/15/2022 to 04/16/2022
|Recent incidents
|15
|
|3 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|1
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|4
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|1
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|3
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|9
|
|7 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|9
|Quality of Life