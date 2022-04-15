Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Earning $71 million in its first weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has surpassed Bruce Almighty as actor Jim Carrey’s biggest opening.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is playing at Silver City in Thunder Bay this weekend, including Good Friday.

If you have not seen Sonic the Hedgehog, you might want to watch the first movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now playing at Silver City 1 of 2

In Sonic 2, after settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero.

His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

If you are looking for a fun evening with the family, this is a great way to spend an enjoyable time.

The grandsons loved it.