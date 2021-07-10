Movies in the Cinema are Coming Back

Thunder Bay – Entertainment – One of the simple pleasures is coming back. After over a year of binging on Netflix, Youtube, and Amazon Prime, it won’t belong before the dinner and a movie date will be back in play.

Cineplex announced today that its theatres in Ontario will reopen on Friday, July 16, 2021.

This includes, of course Silver City here in Thunder Bay.

Ontario theatres will open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures and a 50% capacity to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building, in accordance with the details of Stage 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen Ontario as announced today by the Province.

Cineplex’s entertainment venues will also reopen with physical distancing to a maximum of 1,000 guests per building indoors and 75% outdoors on patios, while strictly adhering to local guidelines as set by public health authorities.

“Our team has been waiting for this day and are thrilled that next week we will finally be able to reopen our doors in Ontario,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “We can now enjoy movies the way that they’re meant to be seen, with Cineplex providing the escape of the big screen and big sound that we have all been missing for so long.”

As part of the reopening, Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases including Black Widow, F9 The Fast Saga, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, A Quiet Place Part II, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, The Forever Purge and The Boss Baby: Family Business. More information on showtimes and tickets will be available Cineplex.com, the Cineplex app or your local theatre starting Wednesday.

Guests visiting Cineplex’s theatres and entertainment venues will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen and have fun on the games floor with VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with local provincial guidelines.

Committed to its guests’ safe escape, these protocols include, reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning, safety signage throughout its facilities, reserved seating at theatres and a games-floor configuration at its entertainment venues designed specifically to ensure proper physical distancing between games. Cineplex theatres have safely welcomed millions of guests over the course of the pandemic and there have been zero resulting cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, Canada, or the world.