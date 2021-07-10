Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is back into the heat zone for parts of Western and Northern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for Kenora and points north. The heat wave is part of a larger system working its way eastward from Western Canada.

8:35 PM EDT Friday 09 July 2021

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

A heat event will begin Saturday and last into early next week. Maximum temperatures will be in the 29 to 34 degrees Celsius range with humidex values reaching the mid thirties.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

The daytime high in Thunder Bay will be 27. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies which should be clearing in the evening. Local smoke. Low 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

In addition to a Heat Warning, Sioux Lookout is also under an Air Quality Alert. Skies will be clearing in the morning. Local smoke is impacting Air Quality. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High of 31 for the day with the Humidex at 34. The UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night will see clear skies. Local smoke will impact air quality. Low overnight of 17.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

There will be a mix of sun and cloud for Sachigo Lake for the start of Saturday. It will clear to sunny skies late in the morning. Local smoke will impact air quality. High of 30 with the Humidex making it feel like 35. The UV index 7 or high.

For Saturday night expect clear skies with local smoke hitting the air quality. Low overnight of 18.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is going to be 29 for the Saturday high in Kenora. Mainly sunny skies with local smoke. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The UV index 8 or very high.

For Saturday night, skies will be clearing in the evening. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Low overnight of 17.