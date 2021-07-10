Round 1 victory propels Jake Lockwood to event lead at PBR Bull Bash at the MEC

by Kacie Albert

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – Following the opening night of action for the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Touring Pro Division Major event in Shipshewana, Indiana, Canadian sensation Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta) is fourth after going 1-for-2 Friday evening.

As the lone Canuck competing at the Hoosier State event, Biever was catapulted into the Top 5 of the event standings for the PBR Bull Bash at the MEC after riding Jason’s Pride (Lucas Cattle Co.) for 85.5 points in Round 1.

Biever’s hopes of his first victory of 2021, however, ended abruptly when he was bucked off by Ponotoc (Hart Cattle Co./Eldred) in a quick 3.13 seconds in the final round.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Michiana Event Center, Jake Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) dominated Round 1, surging to the event lead.

Lockwood brought the electric crowd to its feet when he made the 8 aboard Gator (Generations Pro Rodeo, Inc.) for a season-high 88 points.

After earning a re-ride in the championship round, initially drawing Puddle Dock Road (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/Bierema Rodeo Inc.), Lockwood’s hopes of a flawless effort were dashed by Sugar Boom Boom (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/Circle G).

The Ohio-based bovine athlete brought the Montana rider down in a heart-breaking 7.44 seconds.

Venn Johns (Bixby, Oklahoma) is second, a mere 0.5 points behind Lockwood in the event aggregate.

Delivering the second-best score of Round 1, Johns covered War Face (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) for 87.5 points.

Johns, however, proved no match for his second animal athlete opponent, bucked off in a swift 1.82 seconds by The Undertaker (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/Riley Bucking Bulls) in the final round.

Three-time INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo) Champion Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana) is third on the event leaderboard following the opening night of action.

Louis parlayed an 86.5-point score aboard Lucky Strike (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) into the bronze finish.

Rounding out the Top 5 following the initial day of action was six-time PBR World Finals qualifier Rubens Barbosa (Iaciara, Brazil).

The 37-year-old veteran’s evening was highlighted by an 85-point ride on Pretty Hooky (Generations Pro Rodeo, Inc.).

The PBR Bull Bash at the MEC from Shipshewana, Indiana and Michiana Event Center will conclude Saturday, July 10. Action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

PBR Touring Pro Division – PBR Bull Bash at the MEC

Shipshewana, Indiana – Michiana Event Center

Event Results (Round 1- Round 2 -Aggr. Score- World Points-Payout)

Jake Lockwood, 88-0-88-0-$0.00 Venn Johns, 87.5-0-87.5-0-$0.00 Dakota Louis, 86.5-0-86.5-0-$0.00 Logan Biever, 85.5-0-85.5-0-$0.00 Rubens Barbosa, 85-0-85-0-$0.00 Allen Burkholder, 84.5-0-84.5-0-$0.00 Keyshawn Whitehorse, 84-0-84-0-$0.00 Seth White, 83.5-0-83.5-0-$0.00 Eli Byler, 0-80.5-80.5-0-$0.00

