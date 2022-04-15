Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The United States Nation Weather Service out of Duluth says, “Another system will move into the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow during the day and mainly snow Sunday night”.

Some light to moderate accumulations are likely, with most places expected to receive somewhere around 2 inches. Some areas may see higher totals, perhaps just above 4 inches, mainly along the North Shore.

For Thunder Bay, the longer term forecast is for 2-4 centimetres of snow on Sunday and up to five on Monday.