Thunder Bay – NEWS – Voshaun Grant, a man currently facing charges in Thunder Bay was arrested by Peel Regional Police on Thursday in Brampton.

Grant faces multiple charges, including robbery and breach of probation charge related with the conditions of his release after his arrest in Thunder Bay in December 2020.

Grant was, according to Peel Regional Police one of four persons involved in a home invasion in Brampton.

In Thunder Bay, back on December 2, 2020, Grant was arrested by Thunder Bay Police Service officers at a residential address in the 300 block of Cameron Street just after 6:30 pm following reports of an ongoing home takeover incident.

At that time when officers arrived they observed and approached two suspects. One was identified and arrested without incident, while the other attempted to flee from police on foot.

The second suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. A third suspect was arrested at the residence.

Police learned the suspects were in possession of a significant quantity of cash, which was seized and later confirmed to total more than $60,000 CAD.

Voshaun Rohan Olojuwon GRANT, 22, of Waterloo, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Resist Peace Officer