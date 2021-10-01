Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested three suspects connected to a drug trafficking investigation following the search of a Thunder Bay home Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit and the Thunder Bay Police K9 Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Varsity Place just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 30. The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity at that address.

When police entered the home, they identified and located a male suspect. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

A female suspect was also located and taken into custody following a brief struggle.

A third suspect was located and arrested without incident.

As a result of their search, officers located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected oxycodone pills, cash, a fraudulent Newfoundland driver’s licence, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. The estimated potential street value of the cocaine seized totals $55,000 CAD.

All three were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Kaitlyn Marie GIBBON, 20, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of an Identity Document

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Joel LALONDE, 30, of Lasalle, Que., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Michel-Anzelme PLACIDE, 30, of Plantagenet, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Friday, October 1st, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.