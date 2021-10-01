SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit are investigating an aggravated assault.

OPP say that on September 30, 2021 at approximately 8:57 pm, the Sioux Lookout OPP was dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the area of Fifth Avenue South in Sioux Lookout.

It was reported that a group of people were fighting outside.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with injuries. The first victim was transported to hospital with major injuries. They were then airlifted to Thunder Bay with potential life threatening injuries. A second victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries. They were treated and later released.

Officers arrested an individual at the scene.

Joshua MCKAY, age 25 of Kingfisher Lake First Nation has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code;

Aggravated Assault sec. 268

Assault sec. 266

Resist Peace Office sec. 129(a)

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear by audio before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on October 1, 2021. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at http:///www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.