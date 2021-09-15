Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were no new wildfires reported again today. There are 36 active wildfires in the region.

One fire was being held, 9 fires were under control and 26 fires were being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low across most of the northwest region, with the exception of some areas of moderate and high hazard in the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.