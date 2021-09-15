Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing person Michael SPENCE, a 32-year-old male.

Michael SPENCE was last seen on September 15, 2021 at approximately 5:20 pm He is possibly in the area of Victoria Avenue or Archibald Street.

Michael SPENCE is an Indigenous male, 5’10” tall with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a red plaid sweater, beige shirt, black baseball cap and dark pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.