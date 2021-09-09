Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association and the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce partnered up to host a Candidates’ Forum for each the local electoral ridings.
Netnewsledger is assisting as a media partner for the debates.
For the Thunder Bay Superior North Candidate’s Debate
Chantelle Bryson, New Democratic Party
Patty Hajdu, Liberal Party
Amanda Moddejonge, Green Party
Joshua Taylor, Conservative party
Selection of the participants was based on the same format used by the National Leader’s Debate.