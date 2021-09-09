Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association and the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce partnered up to host a Candidates’ Forum for each the local electoral ridings.

Netnewsledger is assisting as a media partner for the debates.

For the Thunder Bay Superior North Candidate’s Debate

Chantelle Bryson, New Democratic Party

Patty Hajdu, Liberal Party

Amanda Moddejonge, Green Party

Joshua Taylor, Conservative party

Selection of the participants was based on the same format used by the National Leader’s Debate.