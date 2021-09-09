Thunder Bay – TECH – Tbaytel will be performing scheduled wireless maintenance in the Sistonens Corners area from September 13 at 8:00 a.m. to September 14 at 5:00 p.m.

This will impact service along Hwy 11/17 from Finmark Road to Holland Road and along Hwy 102 from Sistonens Corners to Alppila Road. During this time, Tbaytel mobility service, including voice calls, data usage and text messaging and wireless internet in the area may be unavailable for up to 36 hours. Every effort will be taken to restore services as quickly as possible. Once complete, this work will increase capacity to the area, eliminating congestion issues.

Any customers experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service outside of this maintenance window are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501.

For additional information about planned network maintenance, please visit Tbaytel’s maintenance and outage alerts page at tbaytel.net/alerts.