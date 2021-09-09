Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – There were no new fires reported today. There were two fires in the Thunder Bay sector reported yesterday afternoon, but both were small fires and they are now out.

At the time of this update there were 56 active fires in the northwest region. Zero fires were not under control, one fire was being held, 10 fires were under control and 45 fires were being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low across the northwest region.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.