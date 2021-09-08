The Northern Lake Superior Métis (NLSM) held its first in-person community consultation yesterday in Thunder Bay. Métis citizens in attendance were able to learn about the regionally created self-government plan “Three Canoes, One River.” This plan focuses on corporate governance through regional representation, stable funding with the ability to prioritize the needs of the region, and the creation of a sustainable and environmentally focused system for conscious leadership of natural resources. Also covered in the plan is the importance of representation and a strong regional identity.

“The first community consultation was a success,” said Darren Brown, Chairperson for the NLSM Leadership Committee. “Not only is it an important part of the process to engage with the Métis community, but we also have to ensure we are listening and answering any questions they might have.”

The NLSM Leadership Committee and Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) still have two more in-person community consultations this week.

Community Consultation Details

Geraldton/Longlac/Beardmore/Caramat/Jellicoe/Nakina

Date: Wednesday. September 8, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133, 522 Main Street, Geraldton, ON

Marathon/Terrace Bay/Manitouwadge/Schreiber/Rossport

Date: Thursday. September 9, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Zero 100 Motor Inn, 21 Peninsula Road, Marathon, ON

* COVID-19 protocols will be followed according to Public Health Orders. Door prizes will be given out at all meetings.

** There will not be an option to attend the remaining consultations virtually.

The NLSM Leadership Committee and Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) will host a virtual consultation later this month.