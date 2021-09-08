Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no alerts or warnings in effect this morning. The precipitation over the weekend has kept the wildfire situation in check.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 15 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies are cloudy and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h. High of 21 expected. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 11.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 13 in Fort Frances this morning. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon are forecast. High of 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with the continued risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 13.

Sachigo Lake First Nation

It is 12 headed to a high of 17 in Sachigo Lake. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers is forecast.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 13 to start the morning in Dryden. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon are forecast. High of 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 12.