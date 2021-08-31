Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance amid ongoing investigations relating to incidents of vandalism in which Pride flags or signs appear to have been targeted.

A recent incident occurred at a residential address on Marks Street South near Walsh Street at about 8:30 pm on Monday, Aug. 30. At that time police received reports of an adult male vandalizing a homeowner’s Pride flag.

Members of the TBPS’s Community Inclusion Team are investigating the incident. Investigators are asking anyone with home surveillance cameras in this area who may have captured the incident or suspect to contact police.

Investigators are also aware of conversations on social media about other similar incidents of vandalism, in which Pride signs, “Hate Has No Home Here” signs, and Orange T-shirts appear to have been targeted. In an effort to assist investigators, police are encouraging victims of such crimes to come forward and make a report so these incidents can be thoroughly investigated.

If you are a victim, or have information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.