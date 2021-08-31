Thunder Bay – NEWS – Lakehead University is preparing to welcome students back to the Thunder Bay campus as the University returns to in-person learning this fall.

To help students successfully transition to university life, Lakehead’s Student Success Centre, Residence and Conference Services, and the Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU) will be hosting a variety of hybrid orientation activities over the next week catering to students entering from high school, transferring from college or university, as well as international, Indigenous, and mature students.

Thursday, September 2

Residence Move-in Day , 9 am to 1 pm *Shannon Foster will be available for interviews at 10 am

President's Welcome, 6:30 to 8 pm, along the shores of Lake Tamblyn

Friday, September 3

Day at the Lake , 10 am to 9 pm, Lake Tamblyn *Interviews will be available

LUSU Village, 6 pm, The Outpost

Tuesday, September 7

Post Your Goals, 1:30 pm, courtyard in front of Chancellor Paterson Library

Thursday, September 9

Sidewalk Chalk Day, 1:30 pm, courtyard in front of Chancellor Paterson Library

More information can be found at www.lakeheadu.ca/orientation.