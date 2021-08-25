Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There was one new fire reported today. There are 83 active fires in the region. Ten of those fires are out of control. Three are being held. There are 11 fires listed as under control and 59 fires being observed.

Northwest Region

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of Aug. 25. Thunder Bay 101 is located approximately 8 kilometres south of Upsala. The 0.3 hectare fire is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in the Fort Frances and portions of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. Hazard conditions in the Dryden sector range from low to high depending on the location. Low to moderate hazard conditions prevail in the Kenora, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Kenora 51 – 200,667 hectares – not under control

The fire area will still be influenced by cloudy conditions and the possibility of rain today. Thursday is forecast to have a mix of sun and clouds.

The rainfall, cooler temperatures and high relative humidity has reduced fire behaviour and the potential for new fire starts in the area.

Infrared scanning is being utilized to identify hotspots for crews to extinguish.

Crews continue to work hoselines in priority areas on both the east and west perimeters of the fire.

Heavy equipment has completed fireguard to the east and south of the fire.

Red Lake 77 – 36,038 hectares – not under control

Size has been updated based on updated and more accurate mapping.

Significantly reduced fire behaviour on the fire today due to recent rain and cooler temperatures. There has been approximately 25mm of rain on the fire over the past five days.

FireRangers continue to work from existing hoselines and action hotpots identified by infrared scanning.

Fireguard east of the fire is complete.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Red Lake District

Due to extreme forest fire activity, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Red Lake District advises that an updated Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain lakes, Provincial Parks, Conservation Reserves and Crown lands.

All access to the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Red Lake District NDMNRF.

All modes of travel/access onto Storey Lake, Philip Lake, Pringle Lake (including Dedicated Protected Areas), and the North shore of Nungesser Lake at RED 68 fire perimeter as well as Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, Eagle Snowshoe Conservation Reserve, Little Grand Rapids Protected Area, Lake Country, Protected Area and all Crown land as outlined in the hatched area identified on the Implementation order map are prohibited.

For information on travel permits call 807-727-1345.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire click here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Kenora District

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Kenora 51 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Kenora District Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel and use of the English River Road, north of the Conifer Road junction, and all travel on the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba Border eastward to the end of the road.

All use of Lakes and waterways accessible from the North shore of Umfreville Lake, the north shore of the Sturgeon River and the north shore of Salvesen Lake, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-468-2501.