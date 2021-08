Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected into this evening.

Strong westerly to southwesterly winds will continue this evening. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are likely. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind. Local power outages are also possible.

There is also the likelihood of smoke from wildfires in the west impacting the city.

5:58 PM EDT Saturday 21 August 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

WInds will diminish later this evening.