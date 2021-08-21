Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Wet conditions from rain across parts of the region have slowed down fires in the region. Four fires were declared out today. There are now 98 active fires burning in the Northwest.

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of Aug. 21. Dryden 129 is located near Press Lake, approximately 36 kilometres north of Ignace. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.

At the time of this update there were 98 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 14 fires were not under control, four fires were being held, 16 fires were under control and 64 fires were being observed. Four fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the region with the exception of areas of high to extreme hazard in the Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note:

Kenora 51 – 200,667 hectares, not under control

Rain gauge reports from the Kenora 51 fire area showed overnight rainfall amounts ranging from 30mm to 52mm.

Rainfall, cooler temperatures and high relative humidity will reduce fire behaviour and the potential for new fire starts in the area. More unsettled weather and precipitation is expected over the next several days.

Crews have dismantled values protection equipment in Wabaseemoong as evacuees return.

Heavy equipment has completed fireguard to the east and south of the fire.

Crews have been removed from the fire line today due to high winds. When conditions improve, they will continue establishing hose lines in priority areas.

Red Lake 51 – 53,522 ha – being observed

There has been over 50 mm of rain in the last 24 hours with total rainfall recorded on this fire since Aug 1 of over 100 mm. No growth and no concerns.

FireRangers continue to mop up eastern flanks.

Demobilization of values protection equipment in the community of Deer Lake is complete.

Red Lake 65 –20, 254 ha – being observed

There has been over 50 mm of rain in the last 24 hours with total rainfall recorded on this fire since Aug 1 of over 100 mm. No growth and no concerns.

Priorities are focused on consolidation of eastern flank control lines and patrolling for hotspots, east of Stout Lake.

FireRangers are continuing to make progress extinguishing hotspots.

Red Lake 77 – 32, 799 ha – not under control

Weather Stations near the fire area have recorded over 30 mm of rain in the past 24 hours

Wet weather should help in the containment of this fire.

The western flank of RED77 had been showing more active fire behaviour with open flame and torching; FireRangers are working on these areas.

Infrared scanning continues.

Fireguard east of the fire is complete

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.

Updated restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Red Lake District

Due to extreme forest fire activity, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Red Lake District advises that an updated Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain lakes, Provincial Parks, Conservation Reserves and Crown lands.

All access to the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Red Lake District NDMNRF.

All modes of travel/access onto Storey Lake, Philip Lake, Pringle Lake (including Dedicated Protected Areas), and the North shore of Nungesser Lake at RED 68 fire perimeter as well as Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, Eagle Snowshoe Conservation Reserve, Little Grand Rapids Protected Area, Lake Country, Protected Area and all Crown land as outlined in the hatched area identified on the Implementation order map are prohibited.

For information on travel permits call 807-727-1345.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire click here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Kenora District

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Kenora 51 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Kenora District Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel and use of the English River Road, north of the Conifer Road junction, and all travel on the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba Border eastward to the end of the road.

All use of Lakes and waterways accessible from the North shore of Umfreville Lake, the north shore of the Sturgeon River and the north shore of Salvesen Lake, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-468-2501.