CHICAGO – COVID-19 Update – Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, are in Northwestern Memorial Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Both Rev. Jackson and his wife are vaccinated against the virus. and publicly received his first dose in January.

The two are being treated in hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to a statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson. “There are no further updates at this time,” the statement says. “We will provide updates as they become available.”