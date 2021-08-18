Thunder Bay – NEWS – The election is on September 20, 2021. Canadians will have the opportunity to select the next government. Getting to vote is a right and a privilege.

Here is what you need to know:

For the federal election now under way, Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can vote: on election day on Monday, September 20, 2021 at one of the advance polls on Friday, September 10, 2021; Saturday, September 11, 2021; Sunday, September 12, 2021; or Monday, September 13, 2021 by mail: Electors must apply to vote by mail before Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 6:00 p.m., local time. Electors can apply online . If they prefer, they can complete a paper application form. Forms are available at any Elections Canada office. They can also be printed from elections.ca, or sent by mail, upon request, by calling 1-800-463-6868. Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to be returned to Elections Canada. Elections Canada must receive the marked ballots by the election day deadline; otherwise, they will not be counted. at any Elections Canada office across Canada before Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 6:00 p.m., local time

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

is online. Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad .

and . Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada, in consultation with public health authorities, has implemented a range of measures at polling places and Elections Canada offices to protect electors, election workers and political participants. These measures include providing protective equipment for poll workers and office workers and hand sanitizer and masks for electors.

Electors who are self-isolating or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should apply to vote by mail or call their local Elections Canada office to find out more about their voting options.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

